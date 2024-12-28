WHO head says he escaped death narrowly as Israeli missile hit Yemen

Spread the love

LONDON, – Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told BBC Radio 4 he narrowly escaped death in an Israeli airstrike on the international airport in Yemen’s Sanaa earlier this week.

According to the WHO chief, he and his colleagues were awaiting boarding when an Israeli missile hit the airport. “The departure lounge next to us was hit,” Ghebreyesus explained. At the time of the attack, it was very hefty, people were in disarray and running everywhere without shelter, so they were completely exposed, he recounted.

“It’s a matter of luck, otherwise, if the missile deviated just slightly, it could have been on our head. My colleague actually said, after all that, we escaped death narrowly,” Ghebreyesus told the British radio station.

🚨🇾🇪FOOTAGE SHOWS WHO CHIEF BEING EVACUATED FROM YEMEN AS AIRPORT HIT BY ISRAELI STRIKE This happened 2 days ago when WHO director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus confirmed his team escaped Yemen's Sana’a to Jordan after Israeli strikes on the airport. Source: RT https://t.co/ajfj98rXPL pic.twitter.com/ZgxYOVhgXv — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 28, 2024

Earlier, the WHO director-general said he was safe in the wake of the attack, while his colleague, a crew member from the UN aviation, was wounded. He has been evacuated to Amman, and is in stable condition now. Ghebreyesus and his delegation were in the Yemeni capital to negotiate the release of UN employees and assess the humanitarian situation in the country.

