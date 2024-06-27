White House Condemns Violence in Kenya Amidst Protests Over Tax Hikes

Spread the love

WASHINGTON,- The White House has strongly condemned the recent violence in Kenya, where medics report that 23 people have died this week following clashes between police and protesters. The unrest prompted Kenyan President William Ruto to withdraw proposed tax increases, yielding to pressure from demonstrators who stormed parliament and threatened further action.

“The United States is deeply concerned about and we condemn the reported violence in all its forms,” White House national security spokesman John Kirby stated on Wednesday.

The violence escalated on Tuesday when police opened fire on crowds gathered around parliament. Protesters later broke into the assembly’s compound shortly after lawmakers had approved the controversial tax measures.

Kirby emphasized that the United States has been in contact with the Kenyan government, urging them to ensure the police use appropriate force and respect human rights. “We will continue to push for calm to prevail,” he added.

This condemnation comes as part of broader international concern over the handling of protests and the protection of human rights in Kenya.

