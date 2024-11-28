Western Nations Condemn Escalating Violence Against Civilians in Mozambique

Spread the love

JOHANNESBURG – The governments of the United States, Britain, Canada, Norway, and Switzerland have jointly condemned the rising violence against civilians in Mozambique, as the southern African nation grapples with weeks of unrest following disputed elections.

In a joint statement issued on Wednesday, according to Reuters, the five nations expressed deep concern over the deteriorating situation and called on Mozambique’s government to ensure its security forces prioritise the protection of civilians.

“We call on the Government of Mozambique to uphold the role of security forces to protect the people of Mozambique,” the statement read.

The condemnation comes amid reports of clashes between security forces and protestors, with allegations of excessive force being used against demonstrators. The protests, which erupted following allegations of electoral irregularities, have seen an uptick in violence, drawing criticism from both local and international observers.

At least three people died and another five were injured by gunfire yesterday during protests contesting the election results, the Mozambican non-governmental organization Decide Electoral Platform reports.

According to the update released by the electoral monitoring platform, which shows data from Wednesday, the three fatalities were recorded in the province of Nampula, in the north of the country.

The platform’s statistics indicate that, of the total number of people shot, three occurred in Nampula and two in the city of Maputo, the country’s capital.

On Tuesday, presidential candidate Venâncio Mondlane called on the Mozambican population to leave their cars on the streets with signs protesting the election from 8:00 a.m. until they return from work for three days, starting today.

“From 8:00 a.m., on the open road, not on the sidewalks. We will use our roads as parking lots, with cars full of posters. We will lock the car, we will walk to work,” Mondlane urged.

“Leave the car in the middle of the road with your posters. Leave the car and go to work,” he insisted, about the new phase of protest against the electoral processes surrounding the general elections of October 9th.

Presidential candidate Venâncio Mondlane has called for demonstrations, which have degenerated into clashes with the police – who have resorted to firing tear gas and gunfire to disperse the protests – as a way of contesting the awarding of victory by the National Elections Commission (CNE) to Frelimo candidate Daniel Chapo with 70.67% of the vote, a result yet to be validated and proclaimed by the Constitutional Council.

International Pressure Mounts

Human rights groups have also voiced concerns over the humanitarian impact of the unrest, urging the Mozambican authorities to exercise restraint and address the grievances fueling the protests. The international community has stressed the need for dialogue to resolve the crisis peacefully.

“The safety and rights of civilians must be paramount. The Mozambican government has a responsibility to de-escalate tensions and pursue a path of reconciliation,” said a statement from Amnesty International.

Government Response

The Mozambican government has yet to respond to the joint statement, but officials have previously defended the security forces’ actions as necessary to restore order. Critics, however, argue that heavy-handed tactics are exacerbating tensions and undermining efforts to achieve stability.

Regional Implications

The escalating violence in Mozambique has raised concerns across the Southern African Development Community (SADC), with fears that prolonged unrest could destabilise the region. Regional leaders have called for a swift resolution to the crisis to prevent further violence and economic fallout.

As international pressure builds, all eyes are on Mozambique’s leadership to address the unrest and uphold democratic principles in the wake of contested elections.

