Zambian President not attending SADC Summit in Harare, fears for his life

HARARE – Diplomatic relations between Zimbabwe and Zambia have deteriorated in recent months, culminating in Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema’s decision to skip the upcoming Southern African Development Community (SADC) summit in Zimbabwe.

Hichilema reportedly cited safety concerns as his reason for staying away from the summit, further straining ties between the two neighboring nations.

Relations between the two countries soured following the re-election of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Zambian politician Nevers Mumba, who led the SADC election observer mission in Zimbabwe, raised concerns about the credibility of the electoral process, leading to friction between the nations.

President Mnangagwa’s interactions with global leaders have added to the tension. He reportedly informed Russian President Vladimir Putin that Zambia hosts U.S. military bases, a claim that has fueled accusations from Zimbabwe that President Hichilema is aligning too closely with Western powers. Critics in Zimbabwe have labeled the Zambian president a “Western lackey,” further deepening the diplomatic rift.

The tension has also spilled over into the sporting arena. Zambia’s national football teams recently refused to participate in a Heroes Day match in Zimbabwe, signaling a broader fallout between the two countries.

Zimbabwe’s perceived support for former Zambian President Edgar Lungu, a political rival to Hichilema, has also contributed to the ongoing diplomatic strain. The complex history between Zimbabwe and Zambia, dating back to the era of the Federation of Rhodesia and Nyasaland, continues to influence their relationship. Zambia’s decision to break away from the federation due to its belief that Southern Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe) benefited more from the arrangement left a lasting impact on the ties between the two nations.

Despite these challenges, relations between Zimbabwe and Zambia improved during the tenure of Zambia’s first President, Kenneth Kaunda. President Mnangagwa himself has deep connections to Zambia, having lived there during Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle and trained as a lawyer in the country.

As both nations navigate this diplomatic fallout, the once-close ties between Zimbabwe and Zambia face significant challenges, with broader regional implications for SADC and Southern Africa.

