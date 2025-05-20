“We Want Those Farms”: Malema Demands Land Left by Afrikaners Who Fled to US

Spread the love

JOHANNESBURG,- South African opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has called on government authorities to release details of land allegedly abandoned by 49 Afrikaners who recently emigrated to the United States, insisting the land should be repossessed and repurposed for South Africans.

Speaking outside the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Monday during a party-led “VAT Victory March” to the National Treasury, Malema said his party was not opposed to people leaving the country, but firmly believed that idle land left behind must not go to waste.

“We don’t have a problem with people leaving. But if so-called farmers have left voluntarily, we are asking for the addresses of those farms,” Malema told cheering supporters. “We will make a plan for them. We cannot allow for land to lie unused.”

Dismissing claims that the emigrants were bona fide farmers, Malema questioned their legitimacy:

“If they were real farmers, why is the media not giving us the list of those farms they left behind? Nothing about them looked like farmers. They looked like car guards — that’s why they didn’t own land.”

The comments come amid renewed debate over land ownership and redistribution in South Africa, particularly in light of a controversial U.S. immigration policy that granted refugee status to Afrikaners citing alleged racial persecution.

Earlier this year, former U.S. President Donald Trump expanded asylum eligibility to include white South African farmers and other minorities claiming credible fears of persecution, a move widely condemned by the South African government and civil society organisations.

Malema outright rejected the notion of “white genocide,” calling it a “deliberate lie” used to mischaracterise the reality of South Africa’s socio-political landscape.

“There is no genocide in South Africa. If there is, then leaders of AfriForum should follow those 49 people and go live in the U.S. That way, they can lead by example,” he added.

Malema’s remarks coincided with a major party demonstration celebrating what the EFF described as a victory in halting government plans to increase value-added tax (VAT). The march, staged ahead of Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s upcoming budget speech, was also meant to send a broader message about economic justice and state accountability.

The EFF has consistently championed radical land reform, including land expropriation without compensation, as a key pillar of its policy agenda. Monday’s rally reaffirmed that position, with Malema once again emphasising that land must serve the people, not lie fallow due to emigration or neglect.

The identity and property details of the 49 Afrikaners who reportedly relocated to the U.S. have not been independently verified, and no official list of abandoned land has been made public by South African authorities.

However, Malema’s demands are likely to reignite debate on the future of land reform in the country — an issue that remains as politically charged and emotionally fraught as ever. – IOL

