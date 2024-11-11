Watch: Pope’s call to pray “for the entire Mozambican population”

Spread the love

Pope Francis on Sunday referred to the situation in Mozambique, urging its citizens not to lose faith in the path of democracy, justice and peace.

“The news from Mozambique is worrying. I invite everyone to engage with tolerance in dialogue and the tireless search for just solutions. Let us pray, for the entire Mozambican population, that the present situation does not cause them to lose faith in the path of democracy, justice and peace,” the leader of the Catholic Church said during the Sunday Angelus at the Vatican.

Pope Francis also offered prayers and sympathies for the victims of the volcanic eruption in Indonesia and flood victims in Valencia, Spain. He appealed for dialogue over unrest in Mozambique and an end to bloodshed in Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Myanmar and Sudan.

On Friday 8 November, the Catholic Bishops of South Africa, Botswana and eSwatini (SACBC) sent a letter to members of the Episcopal Conference of Mozambique (CEM) expressing “solidarity and prayers with the people of God” following the post-election unrest.

Days earlier, the spokesperson of the Mozambican Catholic Bishops Conference (CEM) issued a strong appeal for peace, tolerance and respect for life among all compatriots.

“In this moment of tension, when many are preparing to express their concerns, as pastors we feel the urgency to address each of you with an appeal for peace, tolerance and respect for life,” said the Archbishop of Maputo, Dom João Carlos Hatoa Nunes, in a video.





