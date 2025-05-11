Wasted chances haunt Highlanders in Barbourfields draw

Spread the love

HIGHLANDERS will be kicking themselves all week after letting FC Platinum off the hook in a frustrating 1-1 stalemate at Barbourfields — a match they should’ve buried by half-time.

Bosso drew first blood through Mason Mushore, who was simply unplayable in the opening stanza. His composed finish after a slick Never Rauzhi assist lit up the Soweto End, but what followed was a masterclass in how not to finish.

Reason Sibanda had two golden chances to double the lead, but fluffed both, one a close-range sitter, the other a one-on-one begging to be buried. Mushore also unleashed a thunderbolt from range that had the fans on their feet, only to watch it sail just over.

And then, just like that — boom. FC Platinum equalised against the run of play.

Devine Mhindirira, once a darling in black and white, stabbed home the leveller on 33 minutes after Highlanders’ backline switched off, pleading for a foul that never came. Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya’s quick thinking caught them cold.

From there, it turned into a tale of missed opportunities and near-heartbreak.

Platinum nearly stole it early in the second half when Hagiazo Magaya forced a fingertip save, with Arthur Ndlovu producing a heroic clearance off the line.

Ngwenya, Banda, and Ncube all had cracks at goal, but lacked the killer edge. Bosso, usually clinical at home, looked like they left their shooting boots in the dressing room.

The best chance to snatch all three points came late — Brighton Ncube bursting through from a Mushore special, only to be denied by David Bizabani, who pulled off a match-saving stop for Platinum.

The draw leaves Highlanders wondering “what if,” as fans fume over two points thrown away in front of a packed BF.

One eye-popping first half. One brutal lesson in finishing. One point — that feels like a loss.

