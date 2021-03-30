Visa reprieve for visitors to South Africa

South Africa has with immediate effect extended the validity period of legally issued visas which expired during the lockdown period to June 30 and July 31, for short-term and long-term visas.

In a statement, the neighbouring country’s Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi said the validity of longer-term temporary visas (issued for three months to three years) was also extended until July 31.

The life span of short-term visas issued for a period not longer than 90 days, such as a tourist visa has been extended to June 30. Minister Motsoaledi said the new order extends the initial validity period extension of March 31.

“This means that visas that were lawfully issued and expired during the period of the lockdown are deemed to be valid until the end of June 2021 and 31 July 2021,” he said.

“Holders of such visas are permitted to remain in the country under the conditions of their visas until the expiry of their applicable extension.”

Minister Motsoaledi said those wishing to be repatriated to their countries within the said period can depart without being declared undesirable persons. Minister Motsoaledi said the extension does not apply to people who entered South Africa after March 15.

“The normal validity period of visas of people admitted into the country from 15 March applies,” he said.