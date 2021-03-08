Video: Shops owned by foreigners petrol bombed in Durban

Durban – On Monday morning foreign vendors came under attack, allegedly by young Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association, in the Durban CBD.

According to Durban Metro police spokesperson Zama Dlamini: “It has been alleged that young MKMVA members attacked and assaulted foreign vendors, petrol bombed some of their shops on Monday morning.

“The foreigners retaliated and there were serious injuries on both MKMVA and foreigners shop owners.”

Dlamini said both Metro Police SAPS and Durban Fire Department were in attendance.

WATCH: Shops owned by foreigner nationals were petrol bombed allegedly by MKMVA members according to @eThekwiniM Metro Police. There were injuries after clashes between the groups. Metro say it is currently calm after police intervention (Video: Supplied) @News24 @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/f1yFJN314B — Kaveel Singh (@kaveels) March 8, 2021

“The situation is calm now the road way is clear and they have moved to another location.”

A week ago, foreign nationals told The Mercury they were traumatised after they were allegedly attacked by a mob purporting to be members of the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA).

However, the MKMVA in the province denied its members had been involved in the attacks on foreigners.

IOL