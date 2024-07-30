Spread the love

CARACAS – Venezuela’s Defense Minister has declared unwavering loyalty and support for President Nicolás Maduro, asserting the legitimacy of his re-election and leadership.

In a public statement, the Defense Minister expressed the military’s strong backing for Maduro, saying, “We reaffirm the most absolute loyalty and unconditional support to Nicolás Maduro Moros, Constitutional President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. Our Commander in Chief, legitimately reelected by the People’s Power.”

This declaration comes amid ongoing political and economic challenges in Venezuela, with the government facing criticism both domestically and internationally. The military’s endorsement is seen as a significant boost for Maduro’s administration, reinforcing his position against opposition forces and external pressures.

Maduro, who was re-elected amid controversy and allegations of electoral fraud, continues to rely heavily on military support to maintain his grip on power. The Defense Minister’s statement underscores the pivotal role of the armed forces in the country’s political landscape and their commitment to Maduro’s leadership.

The endorsement also highlights the unity within the military ranks in supporting the current government, which is crucial for Maduro as he navigates through the nation’s turbulent political climate.

Observers note that this reaffirmation from the Defense Ministry signals stability within the administration and the armed forces, despite the ongoing economic hardships and international isolation facing the country.

As Venezuela continues to grapple with its crises, the military’s loyalty to President Maduro remains a cornerstone of his regime’s resilience and endurance in the face of mounting challenges.

