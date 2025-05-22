‘Useless and Unprepared’: Ministers Face Backlash Over Silence During Ramaphosa-Trump Meeting

Spread the love

Social media erupted in criticism on Wednesday following a high-profile meeting between President Cyril Ramaphosa and former US President Donald Trump at the White House, where three senior South African ministers remained conspicuously silent.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola, and Trade Minister Parks Tau were labelled “useless” and “unprepared” by social media users for their lack of response to Trump’s controversial remarks, particularly on land expropriation.

During the meeting, Trump launched a scathing attack on South Africa’s land reform policies, alleging violence against white farmers and unconstitutional land seizures.

“We have thousands of people trying to come into our country because they fear they are going to be killed, and their land is going to be confiscated,” Trump said. “You are taking people’s land away, and those people, in many cases, are being executed. They happen to be white, and most of them happen to be farmers.”

President Ramaphosa responded by firmly defending South Africa’s constitutional commitment to land reform and historical redress.

“The South African Constitution protects land ownership,” he stated. “We are seeking to address the injustices of the past within the rule of law.”

Despite the heated exchange, Ntshavheni, Lamola, and Tau remained silent—smiling at each other and avoiding engagement—drawing sharp criticism from the public.

Their silence became more glaring when White House aides played footage of EFF leader Julius Malema chanting “Kill the Boer” and MK Party members calling for land redistribution. Ntshavheni was seen smiling at Lamola, while Tau sat impassively on the couch.

The South African delegation included high-profile figures such as Democratic Alliance leader and Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen; business tycoon Johann Rupert; Business Unity South Africa Vice President Adrian Gore; COSATU President Zingiswa Losi; and golfing legends Ernie Els and Retief Goosen.

Steenhuisen, who did not address land reform directly, focused instead on crime, stating: “We have a real safety problem in South Africa. I do not think anyone wants to candy-coat that.”

Johann Rupert echoed this, calling for American technological support to combat violent crime, saying, “We need Starlink at every police station.”

Online, frustration mounted over the ministers’ silence. One user on X (formerly Twitter), @Therrour_ZAR, wrote, “Ronald Lamola is so useless… Not even a word, bro.” Another, @malokisa, added, “Lamola and Ntshavheni were useless.” Others went further, accusing the ministers of being more skilled at “lying and looting” than leadership.

Political analyst Siyabonga Ntombela from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, however, urged caution in interpreting the trio’s silence.

“There’s a proverb that says, ‘Even a fool who keeps silent is considered wise,’” Ntombela told IOL News. “Sometimes ministers are there to support and advise the president, not to speak unless directed.”

He dismissed claims of unpreparedness, suggesting that speaking roles may have been pre-determined.

“If the ministers provided the president with all the necessary briefings beforehand, then they fulfilled their duties,” he explained. “We cannot judge the entire delegation’s effectiveness based solely on public speaking.”

Ntombela acknowledged that while the delegation may not have been flawless, criticism would have followed regardless of who attended.

“Some have said Mcebisi Jonas should have been there, but even that could’ve raised concerns given his role in the private sector. Whether he would have spoken is something we’ll never know.”

Despite the backlash, Ntombela concluded that the meeting was a necessary platform for South Africa to challenge prevailing narratives within the Trump administration.

