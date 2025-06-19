US to suffer colossal damage if enters military conflict with Iran — Khamenei

Spread the love

TEHRAN,- Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has warned the US of irreparable consequences if Washington joins Israel’s aggression against the Islamic republic.

“Wise people who are familiar with Iran, its people and history, will never use the language of threats with this country because the Iranian people never surrender. The Americans must know that as a result of any military interferences, the US will undoubtedly suffer irreparable damage,” he said, addressing the nation, as quoted by his press service.

The press service noted that this was the country’s supreme leader’s response to “ridiculous remarks” by US President Donald Trump, who earlier demanded Tehran’s “unconditional surrender.”

“The Iranian people will just as firmly resist this imposed war as it will firmly oppose the imposed peace,” Khamenei said.

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, aimed at Iran’s nuclear program. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that 200 fighter jets attacked more than 100 targets in Iran, including nuclear facilities.

On the evening of June 13, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced that Iran retaliated by attacking dozens of targets in Israel with missiles, including military facilities and air bases, striking, in particular, the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv. In the following days, Israel and Iran exchanged more strikes. Both sides reported casualties and losses as a result of these attacks and admitted that some targets were hit but claimed that the damage was limited. Russia has condemned Israel’s actions.