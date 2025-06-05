US to review its military deployments around world — Pentagon chief

Spread the love

BRUSSELS,- The US plans to change the structure of its military deployments around the world to adapt to current tasks: protecting the southern border and increasing deterrence capabilities in the Asia-Pacific region, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said.

“Well, it would only be responsible for the United States to continually assess our force posture, which is precisely what we’ve done. <...> We have an interim defense strategy that clearly specifies we’re going to defend our southern border and close it, unlike the previous administration that let 21 million people invade our country, and we’re going to get 100% operational control of that. We’re going to make sure we shift properly to the Indo-Pacific [region] and reestablish deterrence there, and then we’re going to increase [defense] burden sharing across the world. America can’t be everywhere all the time, nor should we be,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a NATO defense ministers’ meeting in Brussels.

Hegseth pointed out that “there are reasons why we have troops in certain places,” but these commitments will not prevent the US from reviewing the entire structure of its armed forces deployment.

The US has a network of 1,000 military bases covering the entire world. There are at least 170,000 American servicemen in more than 80 countries. The largest number of US troops are stationed in Japan, Germany, and South Korea. According to the Pentagon, 1,000 and 2,500 American servicemen are stationed in the combat zone in Syria and Iraq, respectively.