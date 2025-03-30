US to impose restrictions on Russian oil if no deal on Ukraine is reached — Trump

Spread the love

NEW YORK,- The United States will introduce secondary restrictions against Russian oil if Russia does not make the deal to peacefully settle the Ukrainian conflict, President Donald Trump said in a comment to NBC News.

“If Russia and I are unable to make a deal on stopping the bloodshed in Ukraine, and if I think it was Russia’s fault — which it might not be — but if I think it was Russia’s fault, I am going to put secondary tariffs on oil, on all oil coming out of Russia,” Trump said.

“That would be that if you buy oil from Russia, you can’t do business in the United States. There will be a 25% tariff on all oil, a 25-to 50-point tariff on all oil,” he added.

