US shocked by China’s massive investment projects in Africa

ABUJA, Nigeria — When Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken drove into Nigeria’s capital Abuja from the airport on Thursday, his motorcade zoomed past the China Chamber of Commerce in Nigeria building, a domed, almost palace-like structure along the expressway.

It was a similar story a day earlier in Nairobi, where Mr. Blinken drove to the airport alongside a giant expressway under construction — part of China’s massive Belt and Road Initiative, which funds huge infrastructure projects across Asia and Africa. Chinese characters could be seen on tractors and other heavy equipment along the route. For good measure, the Nairobi hotel where Mr. Blinken had official meetings was hosting Chinese business group.

The reality of Washington’s global struggle with Beijing, the organizing principle of President Biden’s foreign policy, has shadowed Mr. Blinken’s debut trip to sub-Saharan Africa this week. The first three days of his trip have been filled with reminders of Beijing’s growing influence on the continent, along with some indicators of waning American clout.

In a speech in Abuja on Friday, Mr. Blinken outlined the Biden administration’s vision for Africa, which he said must feature close cooperation to advance democracy, prevent pandemics and slow climate change.