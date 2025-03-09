US Law Professor Calls for Military Coup to Remove Trump

Spread the love

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) law professor, Peter Arenella, has sparked controversy after openly advocating for military intervention to remove former U.S. President Donald Trump.

In a social media post, Arenella suggested that a military coup was the only way to prevent Trump from steering the U.S. towards closer ties with Russia. He acknowledged that the military is trained to avoid political intervention but insisted that extraordinary measures were necessary.

Arenella’s remarks have drawn sharp criticism from legal experts, political analysts, and lawmakers, with many condemning them as an attack on democratic principles. While some anti-Trump activists have voiced concerns over Trump’s policies, few have gone as far as suggesting armed military intervention.

Political figures from both parties have denounced the statement, emphasizing that calls for military action against an elected leader undermine the rule of law.

Republican lawmakers described Arenella’s comments as “reckless and dangerous,” calling for an investigation into whether his statements violate federal laws against inciting insurrection.

Democratic leaders distanced themselves from the remarks, affirming their commitment to the democratic process.

Legal scholars have also weighed in, with some pointing out that such statements could be interpreted as incitement to violence, raising questions about potential legal consequences.

🚨🇺🇸UCLA LAW PROFESSOR CALLS FOR MILITARY COUP TO REMOVE TRUMP UCLA professor Peter Arenella is openly advocating for violent military resistance against Trump, claiming it’s the only way to stop the U.S. from aligning with Russia. His post admits that the "military is trained… https://t.co/5uykV9pJXL pic.twitter.com/ecKSvfQ9IW — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 8, 2025

UCLA has not yet issued an official statement on the matter. However, pressure is mounting on the university to address the professor’s remarks, with calls for disciplinary action from conservative commentators and free speech advocates alike.

The controversy highlights deepening political divisions in the U.S., as debates over Trump’s influence continue to shape discussions on governance and democracy.

Source: Online

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...