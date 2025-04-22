US General Wild Accusations Against Captain Ibrahim Traoré Spark Outrage Across Africa

Spread the love

A firestorm of criticism has erupted across Africa following remarks by U.S. General Michael Langley, head of the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM), accusing Burkina Faso’s President, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, of misusing the country’s gold reserves for personal protection rather than national benefit.

The comments were made during a recent U.S. Senate hearing, where General Langley alleged that Traoré had diverted vital national resources for his own security interests. The statement, swiftly picked up by African media and social platforms, has drawn sharp backlash from citizens, activists, and commentators across the continent.

Many Africans took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their outrage, accusing the U.S. of meddling in the sovereign affairs of African nations and displaying double standards in its foreign policy.

“Shameless black man,” wrote one user in response to Langley’s comments, referencing the irony of an African-American general criticising an African leader in a manner many saw as patronising and neo-colonial.

Another user, @ABWuni78, wrote, “We knew something like this was definitely going to come from the Americans. But guess what, we’re prepared for you this time. Also, how is it your business what African leaders do with their natural resources?”

A chorus of voices questioned why the U.S. remains silent on the historic and ongoing exploitation of African resources by multinational corporations and foreign governments, while suddenly raising concerns when African leaders assert control over their wealth.

“They want Africans to be beggars and nothing more. May Traoré succeed against all odds,” wrote @UsGarba, echoing sentiments of Pan-African solidarity and resistance.

Traoré, who came to power through a military-led transition in 2022, has positioned himself as a defender of national sovereignty, drawing both support and scrutiny for his tough stance against foreign influence, especially from former colonial powers and Western institutions.

The backlash also reflects growing resentment in many African countries over what is seen as paternalistic attitudes from the West. Critics argue that such remarks reinforce a narrative that African leaders cannot be trusted to govern or manage resources without external oversight.

Some have likened Langley’s role to that of a modern-day enforcer of Western interests on the continent.

“An Uncle Tom in uniform,” one user remarked, while another declared, “This is why you should never regard Americans as Africans.”

Neither General Langley nor AFRICOM has issued a response to the online backlash as of Tuesday morning. The government of Burkina Faso has also not officially responded to the allegations.

Observers say the controversy comes at a delicate time, as several West African nations, including Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso, have seen military-led governments push back against foreign military presence and influence, especially that of France and the United States.

With tensions between African military regimes and Western powers continuing to rise, Langley’s remarks may further strain relations and bolster anti-imperialist sentiments gaining momentum across the continent.

Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), a South African leftist political party, have strongly rejected recent U.S. Senate allegations against Burkina Faso’s President, Captain Ibrahim Traoré.

The U.S. Senate during a hearing by a representative of the U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), accused Traoré of diverting Burkina Faso’s gold reserves for personal security rather than for the welfare of his people, an accusation the EFF has outrightly rejected. The EFF has denounced this claim as a blatant imperialist tactic aimed at destabilizing a sovereign African state that is asserting control over its natural resources. In a statement issued via its official X (formerly Twitter) account, the EFF stated: “We condemn the West’s continued interference in African nations’ affairs and their attempts to control our resources. The EFF supports Captain Traoré’s efforts to reclaim Burkina Faso’s gold for the benefit of its people and to resist neo-colonial pressures.” The EFF described the U.S. allegations as part of a broader pattern of Western meddling in African governance, warning that such narratives are designed to delegitimize leaders who reject foreign domination. Reaffirming its support for Traoré, the party praised his commitment to redirecting national gold revenues toward security and development goals. The EFF emphasized that African countries must maintain the sovereign right to determine how their resources are utilized without external interference. It concluded by calling on other African nations to stand together in resisting neo-colonial efforts to dictate internal policies from abroad. US AFRICOM’s statement on Burkina Faso During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on April 3, 2025, General Michael Langley, Commander of the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM), delivered the Command’s 2025 posture statement, emphasizing the strategic importance of the African continent to U.S. national security. While responding to a question from Senator Roger Wicker about corruption and bribery linked to trade with China, General Langley alleged that Burkina Faso’s mineral revenues, along with some financial flows from Chinese cooperation, were being used to sustain the ruling military regime, rather than benefiting the Burkinabè population. “Absolutely, Chairman. I see this, and I don’t mind calling it out,” Langley said. “Captain [Ibrahim] Traoré in Burkina Faso… their gold reserves are just in exchange to protect the junta regime.” Addressing broader concerns about Chinese and Russian influence in Africa, Langley stated that the Chinese Communist Party is seeking to use the continent as a platform to expand its global dominance, while Russia exploits instability and chaos to extend its reach. “In order to protect our homeland and United States interests, we must deter these nations and their malign actors from their goals on the African continent,” he said Burkina Faso responds In a communiqué issued on April 16, the Burkinabè government strongly condemned the U.S general’s remarks, describing them as “regrettable” and “gravely inaccurate.” The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed outrage over what it called unfounded allegations, warning that such statements not only distort the country’s reality but also undermine the credibility of its leadership. It criticized General Langley for making sweeping claims without evidence and for failing to acknowledge Burkina Faso’s evolving sovereign policy direction. The government reaffirmed its commitment to fighting corruption, promoting transparency, and equitably distributing national resources, asserting that these ongoing reforms reflect its dedication to serving the Burkinabè people.

