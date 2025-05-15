Under-fire U.S. General Michael Langley Blasts Ibrahim Traoré Again, Refuses to Apologise

Spread the love

Washington, D.C. – In a bold and controversial statement, United States Marine Corps General Michael Langley has publicly rejected calls to apologise to Burkina Faso’s transitional president, Captain Ibrahim Traoré.

The four-star general accused Traoré of manipulating public opinion in Africa and vowed continued efforts to counter his influence.

“It is an insult asking me to apologise to Ibrahim,” said Gen. Langley. “I am a four-star General of the United States Marines, protecting the interests of the American government. He is brainwashing the African people and he has to stop.”

General Langley, who commands United States Africa Command (AFRICOM), made the comments during a press briefing, reaffirming the U.S. government’s position on maintaining strategic influence in West Africa amid growing concerns over the rise of anti-Western sentiment and alliances with Russia and other non-Western actors.

Captain Ibrahim Traoré rose to power in Burkina Faso through a military coup in September 2022, marking the second such takeover in the country in under a year. His government has since taken a strong anti-French and anti-Western stance, expelling French troops, suspending military cooperation with the U.S., and strengthening ties with Russia.

Langley’s remarks come at a time of heightened geopolitical tension in the Sahel region, where several military-led governments—including those in Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso—have signalled a dramatic pivot away from traditional Western partnerships. Critics argue that this shift has left room for greater Russian military and economic influence, especially through groups such as Wagner.

The U.S. has expressed concern over growing instability, terrorism, and the influence of authoritarian regimes across the region. General Langley’s refusal to apologise and his strong words reflect the U.S. military’s resolve to maintain regional security partnerships, despite rising opposition from local regimes.

His comments have drawn both support and criticism online. While some praise his firmness in defending U.S. interests, others see the statement as reflective of an outdated imperial attitude toward sovereign African leadership.

The Burkina Faso government has yet to officially respond to General Langley’s latest remarks. However, analysts warn that such rhetoric may further inflame diplomatic tensions between the West and the new generation of African military leaders asserting independence from foreign powers.

As the U.S. and its allies reassess their strategies in Africa, the growing divide between Western powers and governments like that of Ibrahim Traoré could redefine power dynamics on the continent.

