News Ticker

UN may run out of money by end of October: Guterres

October 8, 2019 Staff Reporter World News 0

FILE - Jan. 13, 2018 file photo, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres talks to the media during a join declaration with the Colombian president, in Bogota, Colombia. Saying humanity is waging war with the planet, the head of the United Nations isn’t planning to let just any world leader speak about climate change in Monday’s special “action summit.” Guterres says only those with new specific and bold plans can command the podium and the ever-warming world’s attention. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara, File)

The United Nations is running a deficit of $230 million (Sh23 billion), Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Monday, and may run out of money by the end of October.

In a letter intended for the 37,000 employees at the UN secretariat and obtained by AFP, Guterres said unspecified “additional stop-gap measures” would have to be taken to ensure salaries and entitlements are paid.

“Member States have paid only 70 percent of the total amount needed for our regular budget operations in 2019. This translates into a cash shortage of $230 million (Sh23 billion) at the end of September. We run the risk of depleting our backup liquidity reserves by the end of the month.” he wrote.

To cut costs, Guterres mentioned postponing conferences and meetings and reducing services, while also restricting official travel to only essential activities and taking measures to save energy.

Source(s): AFP



Copyright © 2019 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online - Your News! Your Views! Your Life!