UN chief welcomes Pakistan-India ceasefire agreement

ISTANBUL – UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday welcomed the ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and India.

“The Secretary-General welcomes the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan as a positive step toward ending current hostilities and easing tensions,” said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman of Guterres.

Guterres expressed hope that the agreement would “contribute to lasting peace and foster an environment conducive to addressing broader, longstanding issues between the two countries.”

The UN chief also affirmed the organization’s support, saying: “The United Nations stands ready to support efforts aimed at promoting peace and stability in the region.”

US President Donald Trump announced Saturday that both nations had reached a “full and immediate” ceasefire after days of intense fighting. Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri later confirmed the development.

Dar noted that foreign ministers from Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, UK and other countries played a “key” role in facilitating the ceasefire agreement.

Source: Anadolu Agency

