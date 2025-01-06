Ukraine Open to Negotiations with US, Europe on Conflict Settlement in Late January

Spread the love

MOSCOW,- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed readiness to engage in negotiations with the United States and European nations to address the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, potentially starting in late January.

This announcement was made during an interview with US journalist Lex Fridman, according to a video released by Zelensky’s office.

During the discussion, Fridman suggested January 25 as a possible date for initiating talks. This comes shortly after the scheduled January 20 inauguration of Donald Trump, who has previously stated his intent to prioritize a settlement of the conflict upon assuming office as US President.

Zelensky appeared open to the proposed timeline, stating, “I think, on January 25 or another day… we will sit down with [Donald] Trump in the first instance. We will come to terms with him on how it is possible to stop the war.” He further emphasized the need to involve European countries in the discussions, noting Ukraine’s alignment with European interests. Zelensky also mentioned that direct talks with Russia could follow once agreements with the US and Europe are established.

The potential negotiations could mark a significant step toward resolving the conflict, which has drawn global attention and resulted in extensive geopolitical and humanitarian repercussions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin outlined Moscow’s conditions for a settlement during a meeting with senior diplomats in June 2024. Key demands include the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Donbass and Novorossiya, Ukraine’s commitment to a non-bloc and nuclear-free status, and the lifting of Western sanctions against Russia.

While the possibility of talks offers a glimmer of hope, the path to a resolution remains uncertain, with substantial differences in the positions of the involved parties. Analysts suggest that successful negotiations will require significant compromises from all sides.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...