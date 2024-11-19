Ukraine Launches U.S.-Made ATACMS Missiles at Russia’s Bryansk Region

Spread the love

Kyiv/Moscow – Ukraine fired six U.S.-made ATACMS missiles at Russia’s Bryansk region early Tuesday, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry quoted by the Associated Press. This marks a significant escalation in the war, which has now reached its 1,000-day milestone, following U.S. President Joe Biden’s recent decision to ease restrictions on Ukraine’s use of American-made weapons.

Ukraine’s military reported targeting a weapons depot in Bryansk during the night. The Ukrainian General Staff stated that multiple explosions were heard, but did not confirm the specific weapons used in the attack.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed to have intercepted five Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) and damaged a sixth. It reported that missile debris fell on a military facility, causing a fire but no casualties or structural damage. These claims, along with Ukraine’s, could not be independently verified.

U.S. Greenlights Longer-Range Strikes

The strike comes days after President Biden authorised Ukraine to employ U.S.-supplied longer-range missiles against Russian targets. This policy shift follows reports that Russia had deployed thousands of North Korean troops to support its operations in Ukraine.

Biden’s decision has drawn international attention, with analysts suggesting it may further escalate the conflict by enabling Ukraine to target deeper into Russian territory.

Civilian Casualties in Ukraine Escalate

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials reported a string of devastating Russian aerial attacks on civilian areas.

Northern Ukraine : Late Monday, a Russian Shahed drone hit a dormitory in the Sumy region’s Hlukhiv town, killing 12 people, including a child, and wounding 11 others. Authorities fear more victims could be trapped under rubble.

: Late Monday, a Russian Shahed drone hit a dormitory in the Sumy region’s Hlukhiv town, killing 12 people, including a child, and wounding 11 others. Authorities fear more victims could be trapped under rubble. Sumy Residential Area : On Sunday, a Russian ballistic missile equipped with cluster munitions struck another residential area in Sumy, killing 11 and injuring 84.

: On Sunday, a Russian ballistic missile equipped with cluster munitions struck another residential area in Sumy, killing 11 and injuring 84. Southern Ukraine: On Monday, a missile barrage in Odesa sparked fires in apartment buildings, killing 10 people and wounding 43 others.

These attacks highlight the toll on Ukrainian civilians, who continue to endure relentless drone and missile strikes amid intensifying battlefield clashes along the 1,000-kilometre (600-mile) front line.

Zelenskyy: “Russia Doesn’t Want Peace”

In response to the escalating violence, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of deliberately prolonging the war.

“Each new attack by Russia only confirms Putin’s true intentions. He wants the war to continue. Talks about peace are not interesting to him. We must force Russia to a just peace by force,” Zelenskyy said in a televised address.

Outlook

With both sides stepping up attacks and Biden’s approval of long-range weapons for Ukraine, the conflict appears poised to enter a new and potentially more dangerous phase. International observers warn that this escalation risks drawing more global actors into the fray while leaving civilians increasingly vulnerable to the war’s devastating impacts.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...