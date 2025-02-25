UK to pause bilateral aid to Rwanda over Congo conflict

Spread the love

LONDON, (Reuters) – Britain on Tuesday said it would pause some bilateral aid to Rwanda and impose other diplomatic sanctions on Kigali over its role in the conflict in neighbouring Congo.

Rwanda is facing global pressure over allegations it supports the M23 group which, since January, has captured swathes of eastern Congo including the cities of Goma and Bukavu, and valuable mineral deposits.

Kigali denies backing the group but says its own troops are acting in self defence against hostile groups based in Congo.

A statement from the British government said that until there was significant progress in ending hostilities and the withdrawal of all Rwanda Defence Forces from Congolese territory, Britain would take action.

Congolese civilians who fled from Goma return to DRC

This would involve ending high-level attendance at events hosted by the government of Rwanda; limiting trade promotion activity with Rwanda; and pausing direct bilateral financial aid to the government of Rwanda, excluding support to the poorest and most vulnerable.

The statement said Britain would also coordinate with partners on potential new sanctions, suspend future defence training assistance to Rwanda and review export licences for the Rwanda Defence Force.

“Rwanda may have security concerns but it is unacceptable to resolve these militarily. There can only be a political solution to this conflict,” a UK government spokesperson said.

“We encourage DRC to engage with M23 as part of an inclusive dialogue. We will continue to keep our policy under review.”

