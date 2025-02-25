UK to increase defense spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027, PM says

Spread the love

LONDON,-The United Kingdom will increase its defense spending from 2.3% to 2.5% of GDP, Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced, addressing the House of Commons.

“Starting today, I can announce this Government will begin the biggest sustained increase in defence spending since the end of the Cold War. We will deliver our commitment to spend 2.5% of GDP on defense but we will bring it forward so that we reach that level in 2027,” he stated.

“Let me spell that out, that means spending 13.4 billion pounds more on defense every year from 2027,” he added. Starmer noted that the goal was to raise defense spending to 3% of GDP after the next parliamentary election, which is expected to be held no later than in August 2029.

The prime minister said that London would fund the increase in defense spending by cutting funding for overseas aid from 0.5% of GDP to 0.3% by 2027. “That is not an announcement I am happy to make,” Starmer admitted.

On Ukraine and NATO

Speaking about the prospects for resolving the conflict in Ukraine, Starmer said that London believed in the power of democracy, adding that no one wanted bloodshed to continue. Still, he highlighted the need to achieve peace through strength and continue supporting Ukraine. Starmer also claimed that “Russia is a menace in our waters, in our airspace and on our streets.”

He reiterated that NATO would remain the “bedrock” of European security, and called for rejecting “any false choice between our allies, between one side of the Atlantic or the other.” Still, Starmer said that the UK would boost bilateral partnership with the US. He also said that European countries needed a new defense alliance.

