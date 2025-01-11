UK Gas Storage Levels Raise Concerns Amid Freezing Temperatures And Blockade on Putin’s Gas

Spread the love

London – As freezing temperatures grip the UK, concerns over gas storage levels have surfaced, with Centrica, the owner of British Gas, warning that the country has less than a week’s worth of gas in storage. This has raised questions about the UK’s energy security and its capacity to navigate the winter months.

Centrica attributed the low levels to “colder-than-usual conditions” driving high demand and ongoing disruptions in global energy markets. A statement from the company highlighted the impact of the end of Russian gas supplies through Ukraine on 31 December, a fallout from geopolitical tensions and the war in Ukraine.

Comparing Gas Storage Capacity Across Europe

The UK’s gas storage system lags significantly behind its European counterparts. According to the Aggregated Gas Storage Inventory, the UK had 4.9 terawatt-hours (TWh) of gas in storage as of Wednesday, representing 49.8% of its storage capacity. This translates to just 12 average days or 7.5 peak winter days of supply.

In contrast, Germany’s storage can sustain 89 days of gas use, while France and the Netherlands have reserves lasting 103 and 123 days, respectively. Centrica’s Rough facility in the North Sea remains the UK’s largest storage site, but stocks are currently 26% lower than the same period last year.

Government Insists Supply is Sufficient

Despite the warnings, the government maintains that the UK’s energy system is “diverse and resilient.” A Downing Street spokesperson stated on Friday, “We are confident we will have sufficient gas supply and electricity capacity to meet demand this winter. We work closely with the national energy system operator to monitor energy security and ensure all tools are available to secure our supply.”

Sources of UK Gas

Data from National Grid indicates that natural gas accounted for 53% of the UK’s power generation on Friday. Norway remains the UK’s largest supplier, providing 41% of the country’s gas in 2023. Domestic production from the North Sea contributed 30%, while imports from the US accounted for 18%.

The government is also working to transition away from oil and gas reliance. In October, it raised the windfall tax on North Sea drilling companies from 35% to 38%.

Calls for Long-Term Solutions

Energy experts have called for more sustainable approaches to reducing the UK’s dependence on gas. Jess Ralston, head of energy at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit, argued that the UK’s reliance on international markets exposes it to volatile prices.

“We’ll just become more dependent on imports from abroad if we don’t reduce our demand for gas,” Ralston said. “More drilling in the North Sea is a red herring. Energy independence and stabilised bills will come from insulating houses, switching to electric heat pumps, and expanding renewable energy to reduce reliance on gas for power.”

A Winter Test for the UK Energy System

The ongoing cold snap and low storage levels present a test for the UK’s energy infrastructure. The government faces increasing pressure to address both immediate concerns and long-term strategies for energy security and sustainability.

Source: Yahoo News UK, National Grid, Centrica, Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...