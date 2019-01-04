Ugandan university orders dozens of sacked lecturers to repay public funds

Johannesburg – Dozens of former lecturers at Uganda’s Makerere University – who were sacked in December after absconding from duty, failing to complete studies, insubordination and fraud – have been ordered to return public funds they received for no work done.

The vice chancellor of the Kampala-based university, Professor Barnabas Nawangwe, told a press conference on Thursday that management was in the process of writing to staff who were still receiving their salaries despite not turning up for work, the Daily Monitor reported on Friday.

“All those staff we continued paying our money yet they had left the university should refund it. We cannot tolerate staff working elsewhere and earning from us without any service rendered,” Nawangwe said.

Should the money not be returned the university intends to take legal action.

According to Nawangwe lecturers were fired in terms of the law and they were given an opportunity to appeal to the staff tribunal.

However, some of the fired lecturers have claimed irregularities in the process and are taking their case to parliament. Parliamentary speaker, Rebecca Kadaga, is expected to meet with them on Friday.

African News Agency (ANA)