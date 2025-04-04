U.S. General Introduce Bill to Review South Africa Relations, Push for Sanctions

Spread the love

WASHINGTON — United States Congressman Ronny Jackson on Friday introduced the U.S.-South Africa Bilateral Relations Review Act of 2025, which would mandate a full review of the bilateral relationship between the United States and South Africa and help advance President Trump’s foreign policy agenda by giving him the tools necessary to impose sanctions on corrupt South African government officials who choose to support America’s adversaries like China, Russia, and Iran. Representative John James (MI-10) is co-leading this legislation.

“South Africa has brazenly abandoned its relationship with the United States to align with China, Russia, Iran, and terrorist organizations, a betrayal that demands serious consequences,” said Rep. Ronny Jackson.

“This legislation ensures we conduct a comprehensive review of this supposed ‘ally’ while also holding accountable any corrupt officials. The era of governments undermining American interests without repercussions ends now.”

“I am proud to co-lead the updated U.S.-South Africa Bilateral Relations Review Act of 2025 with Congressman Ronny Jackson,” said Rep. John James.

“This bill builds on and strengthens my bipartisan legislation from last Congress – H.R.7256 – which successfully passed the House and supports President Trump’s Executive Order from February 7th Addressing Egregious Actions of the Republic of South Africa.

The South African government and the ANC have continued to consistently undermine U.S. national security interests and in recent years have intentionally aligned with Beijing, Moscow and Tehran and pursued an anti-Israel agenda. The United States must examine all of our bilateral relationships around the world and investigate all options to hold those countries and leaders who align with our adversaries responsible.”

​

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...