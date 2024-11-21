U.S. Embassy Reopens in Kyiv After Air Attack Threat Amid Escalating Tensions

KYIV, — The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv reopened late Wednesday after temporarily closing earlier in the day due to what officials described as the threat of a major air attack. This development came a day after Ukraine launched its first strike deep inside Russian territory using U.S.-supplied long-range missiles, escalating the nearly 1,000-day war.

Russia condemned the missile strike as a dangerous escalation, while Ukraine accused Moscow of spreading panic through psychological warfare. Ukrainian officials urged citizens to remain vigilant but not to succumb to fear.

Embassy Operations Resume

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink confirmed the resumption of services at the embassy, writing on X (formerly Twitter):

“@USEmbassyKyiv has resumed services following a temporary shelter-in-place suspension earlier today. We continue to encourage U.S. citizens to remain vigilant, monitor official Ukrainian sources for updates, and be prepared to shelter in place if an air alert is announced.”

The U.S. State Department had earlier justified the temporary closure as an “abundance of caution” amid ongoing threats. The embassy advised American citizens to remain prepared for potential disruptions caused by airstrikes, including outages in electricity and water supplies.

Similar precautionary measures were taken by the Italian and Greek embassies, which also closed their doors temporarily. The French embassy stayed open but warned citizens to exercise extreme caution.

Russia Accuses U.S. of Escalation

The air attack threat followed Ukraine’s use of U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles to strike a Russian military depot in the Belgorod region, about 168 km from the Ukrainian border. This marked a significant milestone in Ukraine’s capabilities, as the Biden administration had only recently granted Kyiv permission to use the missiles.

Russian President Vladimir Putin described the attack as a deliberate escalation, while Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russia’s foreign intelligence agency, warned of potential retaliation against NATO nations facilitating such strikes.

Moscow has also hinted at lowering the threshold for a nuclear response, a move that has drawn international concern. Washington responded by stating there was no indication to adjust its nuclear posture.

Ukraine’s Response to Threats

President Volodymyr Zelensky urged calm in his nightly address, dismissing Russia’s attempts at intimidation as psychological operations designed to incite fear.

“Panic-inducing messages circulated today only help Russia,” Zelensky said while encouraging citizens to take air raid alerts seriously. He thanked the U.S. for a newly announced $275 million military aid package that includes ammunition, drones, and missiles.

Ukraine’s military intelligence agency (GUR) accused Russia of spreading fake warnings about a “particularly massive” missile and drone strike on Ukrainian cities. Ukrainian soldiers also reported receiving suspicious messages about an imminent large-scale assault involving drones, warships, and missile systems.

Global Implications and Escalating Hostilities

The strike inside Russia and subsequent air threats have intensified the geopolitical stakes. Nearly a fifth of Ukraine remains under Russian control, with North Korean troops reportedly stationed in Russia’s Kursk region.

Western nations, including the U.S. and UK, have faced increased scrutiny for their continued support of Ukraine’s military operations. Bloomberg cited a Western official claiming Ukraine had used UK-supplied Storm Shadow missiles for attacks inside Russia, but neither Kyiv nor London confirmed the reports.

The conflict’s intensity has raised fears of further infrastructure damage. On Sunday, a Russian missile and drone assault targeted Ukraine’s power grid, killing seven people and leaving parts of the country with limited electricity and heating.

A Volatile Turning Point

The U.S. embassy’s reopening marks a return to cautious normalcy in Kyiv but highlights the volatile and escalating nature of the conflict. As both sides increase their military capabilities and rhetoric, the risk of broader international involvement looms, with uncertain implications for global stability.

This escalation underscores the fragility of the conflict’s current stage, where diplomatic measures are overshadowed by growing military tensions and geopolitical rivalries.

