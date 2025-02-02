U.S. Conducts Airstrikes Against Islamic State Operatives in Somalia

Spread the love

WASHINGTON — The U.S. military carried out airstrikes against Islamic State (IS) operatives in Somalia on Saturday, marking the first such operation in the African nation during President Donald Trump’s second term. The strikes, coordinated with Somalia’s government, targeted senior IS planners and recruits, according to U.S. officials.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the operation, stating that the airstrikes were directed by President Trump and conducted by U.S. Africa Command. An initial Pentagon assessment indicated that “multiple” IS operatives were killed, with no civilian casualties reported.

In a post on social media, Trump hailed the operation as a success, claiming that the strikes destroyed IS hideouts and killed numerous terrorists without harming civilians. “Our Military has targeted this ISIS Attack Planner for years, but Biden and his cronies wouldn’t act quickly enough to get the job done. I did!” Trump wrote. “The message to ISIS and all others who would attack Americans is that ‘WE WILL FIND YOU, AND WE WILL KILL YOU!’”

The president did not identify the senior IS planner targeted in the operation or confirm whether the individual was killed. White House officials have not provided additional details.

Somalia’s Response

The office of Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud praised the operation, calling it a reinforcement of the “strong security partnership” between Somalia and the United States. In a statement posted on X, the Somali government emphasized its commitment to working with allies to combat international terrorism and ensure regional stability.

Challenges in Counterterrorism Strategy

The airstrikes come amid growing challenges for the U.S. military’s counterterrorism efforts in Africa. Key partners such as Chad and Niger ousted U.S. forces last year, taking over bases that were critical for training and conducting missions against terrorist groups across the Sahel region.

U.S. officials have warned that IS cells in Somalia have been receiving increased direction from the group’s leadership, which relocated to northern Somalia. This guidance includes tactics for kidnapping Westerners, evading drones, and building small quadcopters for surveillance and attacks.

The Rise of IS in Somalia

The IS affiliate in Somalia emerged in 2015 as a breakaway faction from al-Shabab, al-Qaida’s East African branch. Led by Abdulkadir Mumin, the group is primarily active in Puntland, particularly in the Galgala Mountains, where it has established hideouts and training camps.

While IS in Somalia remains smaller and less influential than al-Shabab, it has been involved in attacks in southern and central Somalia. The group funds its operations through extortion, smuggling, and illicit taxation, particularly in coastal areas where it has sought to control local businesses.

Despite pressure from Somali security forces, U.S. airstrikes, and rivalries with al-Shabab, IS continues to operate in both remote and urban areas, using recruitment and propaganda to expand its influence. Estimates suggest the group has several hundred militants, many of whom are based in the Cal Miskaat mountains in Puntland’s Bari region.

Broader Counterterrorism Efforts

Saturday’s operation follows a recent U.S. airstrike in northwest Syria on January 30, which killed a senior operative from Hurras al-Din, an al-Qaeda affiliate. The strikes underscore the Trump administration’s continued focus on targeting terrorist groups globally, even as it faces logistical and diplomatic challenges in regions like Africa.

As the U.S. military adapts to shifting alliances and operational constraints, the airstrikes in Somalia highlight the ongoing threat posed by IS and other extremist groups in the region. The operation also reflects the Trump administration’s commitment to aggressive counterterrorism measures, despite the complexities of operating in volatile environments.

Reporting by Tara Copp, Aamer Madhani, and Omar Faruk for The Associated Press.

