U.S. astronauts carry out 1st all-female spacewalk

U.S. astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir on Friday stepped outside the International Space Station (ISS) to conduct the first all-female spacewalk in history.

The much-anticipated milestone for NASA was achieved during a relatively routine mission to swap faulty batteries on the station’s exterior.

At 7:38 a.m. ET (1138 GMT), the spacewalk officially started as the two astronauts set their spacesuits to battery power, marking the beginning of their 5.5-hour excursion outside of the space station to replace a failed power controller, according to NASA.

The mission was earlier scheduled to be carried out in March. However, it was canceled due in part to spacesuit availability on the station.