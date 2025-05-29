Spread the love

NAIROBI, Kenya — U.S. General Michael Langley, Commander of the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM), has defended Washington’s controversial involvement in Burkina Faso, stating that the mission was aimed at “rescuing the country from a hunter regime” and restoring stability — not exerting imperial influence, as critics across Africa have claimed.

In an exclusive interview held in Nairobi during his official tour of East Africa, General Langley addressed growing scepticism from African citizens and political commentators about the true motives behind the U.S. military’s intervention in the Sahel region. His remarks come amid heightened regional tensions and a surge in anti-Western sentiment following multiple military coups across West Africa in recent years.

“Our intention going into Burkina Faso was to help rescue the country from the hunter regime and to restore peace for its people, not what many Africans may think or are thinking,” Langley said. “But again, we respect the sovereignty of the people.”

General Langley’s statement appears to be a direct response to criticism from regional leaders and civil society organisations who have accused the U.S. and its Western allies of meddling in domestic African affairs under the guise of counterterrorism or humanitarian assistance. In Burkina Faso, public protests and online commentary have increasingly questioned U.S. and French influence, particularly following a wave of military transitions since 2022.

Several African commentators have labelled the involvement as neo-colonial, pointing to the historical legacy of Western interference in resource-rich but politically fragile African states.

“Even when intentions are claimed to be peaceful, African nations remember a long history of interventions that left instability and dependency in their wake,” said Dr. Evelyn Nyaori, a Kenyan foreign policy analyst. “General Langley’s words are a small step in reframing the narrative, but trust is earned with transparency and results, not statements.”

The Sahel region, including Burkina Faso, has become a major front in the global fight against extremist insurgencies, particularly those linked to al-Qaeda and Islamic State affiliates. In 2024, Burkina Faso experienced a marked increase in armed attacks against civilians and state forces, leading to calls for urgent international support.

The U.S. has maintained that its role in the region is advisory and focused on stabilisation, intelligence-sharing, and building the capacity of national armies to defend their own citizens. Yet, recent operations have sparked debates about foreign military bases, surveillance drones, and the extent of Washington’s influence over local decision-making.

In Nairobi, General Langley reiterated AFRICOM’s commitment to respecting African sovereignty and supporting locally led solutions. He also met with senior Kenyan military officials to discuss regional security cooperation, joint training initiatives, and the evolving security dynamics in the Horn of Africa and the Sahel.

“Our partnerships in Africa are built on mutual respect and long-term cooperation,” Langley told reporters. “We’re not here to dictate; we’re here to support African-led efforts to create lasting peace and development.”

While the U.S. continues to walk a fine diplomatic line in Africa, the general’s comments signal an attempt to rebuild trust and reassure African partners of Washington’s long-term intentions.

Burkina Faso’s transitional government has yet to formally comment on General Langley’s statements. However, regional bodies like the African Union and ECOWAS are expected to continue pressing both Western and local actors to commit to democratic transitions, human rights, and peacebuilding.

As the global geopolitical map shifts—with Russia, China, and other powers deepening their presence in Africa—the United States faces growing pressure to recalibrate its strategies in ways that align more closely with the priorities of African citizens.

