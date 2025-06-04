Trump says Putin Vows to respond to Ukraine’s ‘terrorist’ attacks

Spread the love

HARARE – Russian President Vladimir Putin has sharply escalated rhetoric against Ukraine, accusing Kyiv of orchestrating a series of recent attacks on railway infrastructure in Russia’s western regions and warning of strong retaliatory measures.

By Tina Musonza

The U.S. president said in a social media post that “It was a good conversation, but not a conversation that will lead to immediate Peace.”

The call that lasted for an hour and 15 minutes was Trump’s first known with Putin since May 19.

Trump said he and Putin also discussed Iran’s nuclear program.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday dismissed Russia’s ceasefire proposal as “an ultimatum” and renewed his call for direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin to break the deadlock over the war, which has dragged on for nearly 3½ years.

Putin, however, showed no willingness to meet with Zelenskyy, expressing anger Wednesday about what he said were Ukraine’s recent “terrorist acts” on Russian rail lines in the Kursk and Bryansk regions on the countries’ border.

“How can any such (summit) meetings be conducted in such circumstances? What shall we talk about?” Putin asked in a video call with top Russian officials.

He accused Ukraine of seeking a truce only to replenish its stockpiles of Western arms, recruit more soldiers and prepare new attacks like those in Kursk and Bryansk.

Both sides exchanged memorandums setting out their conditions for a ceasefire for discussion at Monday’s direct peace talks between delegations in Istanbul, their second meeting in just over two weeks. Zelenskyy had previously challenged Putin to meet him in Turkey, but Putin stayed away.

Russia and Ukraine have established red lines that make a quick deal unlikely, despite a U.S.-led international diplomatic push to stop the fighting. The Kremlin’s Istanbul proposal contained a list of demands that Kyiv and its Western allies see as nonstarters.

‘This document looks like spam’

Zelenskyy said that the second round of talks in Istanbul was no different from the first meeting on May 16. Zelenskyy described the latest negotiations in Istanbul as “a political performance” and “artificial diplomacy” designed to stall for time, delay sanctions and convince the United States that Russia is engaged in dialogue.

“The same ultimatums they voiced back then — now they just put them on paper … Honestly, this document looks like spam. It’s spam meant to flood us and create the impression that they’re doing something,” Zelenskyy said in his first reaction to the Russian document.

He added that the 2025 talks in Istanbul carry “the same content and spirit” as the fruitless negotiations held in the Turkish city in the early days of the war.

The Ukrainian leader said that he sees little value in continuing talks at the current level of delegations. Defense Minister Rustem Umerov led the Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul, while Vladimir Medinsky, an aide to Putin, headed the Russian team.

Zelenskyy said he wants a ceasefire with Russia before a possible summit meeting with Putin, possibly also including U.S. President Donald Trump, in an effort to remove obstacles to a peace settlement. The U.S. has led a recent diplomatic push to stop the full-scale invasion, which began on Feb. 24, 2022.

“We are proposing … a ceasefire before a leaders’ summit,” with the U.S. acting as a mediator, Zelenskyy told a media briefing in Kyiv.

“Why a ceasefire before the leaders’ meeting? Because if we meet and there is no mutual understanding, no willingness or vision on how to end this, then the ceasefire would end that same day. But if we see readiness to continue the dialogue and take real steps toward de-escalation, then the ceasefire would be extended with U.S. mediation guarantees,” he said.

Ukraine is ready to meet at any time from next Monday at a venue such as Istanbul, the Vatican or Switzerland, Zelenskyy said.

The attacks, which include the bombing of trains in the Bryansk and Kursk Regions, were described by Putin as “undoubtedly terrorist acts.”

US President Donald Trump confirmed in a statement to Western media that Putin informed him directly of Russia’s intent to respond. “President Putin told me Russia will respond to Ukraine’s recent attacks,” Trump said. “He made it very clear that these attacks on infrastructure won’t go unanswered.”

In a briefing reported by Russian state agency TASS, Putin condemned the incidents as part of a broader Ukrainian strategy to derail peace talks and destabilise Russia’s domestic security. The Russian leader alleged that the attacks were “targeted acts of terrorism” deliberately timed to sabotage negotiations that had recently resumed in Istanbul.

Putin: “Kiev regime has turned into a terrorist organisation”

“This is certainly a terrorist act,” Putin said, referring to the explosions on railway bridges and train lines. “Decisions on these attacks were made in Ukraine at the political level,” he added, alleging that the train bombing in Bryansk was a direct “targeted attack on civilians.”

Putin accused Ukraine of degenerating into what he termed a “terrorist organisation,” stating that its leadership is no longer pursuing peace but instead seeking to maintain power at any cost. “The Kiev regime does not need peace because peace would mean the loss of power for them,” he asserted.

According to Putin, Ukraine’s recent military setbacks along the front lines have prompted its leaders to resort to sabotage and “terrorist” tactics. He alleged that while Ukrainian forces are retreating, they are simultaneously trying to gain a temporary truce to regroup. “They are asking for a 30- or 60-day suspension of hostilities, but at the same time, they are carrying out attacks on peaceful infrastructure,” Putin said. “Who negotiates with terrorists?”

He also claimed that a pause in the fighting would only allow Ukraine to restock Western weapons and carry out more attacks. “Power is more important to the Kiev regime than peace and the lives of people whom, apparently, they do not consider their own,” Putin declared.

Explosives and Sabotage: Russian Investigators Reveal Evidence

Alexander Bastrykin, head of Russia’s Investigative Committee, reported that at least five explosive devices were used in the Bryansk Region, with two others recovered unexploded. He said that the explosives were of foreign origin and controlled by Ukrainian-made electronic units.

“The evidence gathered directly indicates that all three attacks were undoubtedly organised by Ukrainian special services,” Bastrykin said. He added that a cache containing 13 kg of plastic explosives and control units was discovered, and that sabotage groups linked to Ukraine were neutralised during operations conducted between May 20 and May 25.

The damage from these attacks is estimated at $12.7 billion, with authorities vowing to strengthen railway security and retaliate in kind.

Russia Accuses Ukraine of Undermining Peace Efforts

Vladimir Medinsky, head of the Russian delegation to peace talks, said Russia had proposed a 30- or 60-day ceasefire during the Istanbul negotiations. He noted that Ukraine had rejected the offer outright. Medinsky also said Moscow is prepared to conduct a large-scale prisoner exchange between June 7–9, even offering to return over 6,000 bodies of dead Ukrainian soldiers.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov described the talks as “useful” but criticised Ukraine’s leadership for missing a diplomatic opportunity. He called President Volodymyr Zelensky’s refusal to agree to a 2–3 day truce “a gross mistake.”

“We must not fall for provocations aimed at derailing peace negotiations,” Lavrov said. “All available means, including negotiations, must be used to fulfil the just goals of the special military operation.”

Global Implications

The developments come at a tense time in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with peace negotiations restarting amid intensified military activity. The accusations from Moscow—particularly at the highest level—mark a renewed hardline stance that could further derail international mediation efforts.

Western officials have yet to independently verify Moscow’s claims. However, Trump’s confirmation that Putin explicitly warned of retaliation has set alarm bells ringing across NATO capitals, with diplomats fearing a potential widening of the conflict.

While Ukraine has not officially responded to the train bombing accusations, its government has consistently rejected Russian characterisations of its military strategy, insisting that it targets only legitimate military objectives in defence of its sovereignty.

For now, the situation remains volatile, and observers warn that both diplomacy and escalation are still on the table. But with each accusation and attack, the window for peace narrows.