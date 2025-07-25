Trump Rejects Macron’s Push for Palestinian Statehood Recognition

WASHINGTON,– Former U.S. President Donald Trump has dismissed French President Emmanuel Macron’s declaration that France will recognise a Palestinian state at the United Nations General Assembly in September, saying the move “won’t change anything.”

Speaking to reporters before boarding Air Force One en route to Scotland for a four-day visit, Trump appeared unmoved by Macron’s diplomatic efforts. “What he says doesn’t matter,” Trump remarked bluntly. “It’s not going to change anything.”

Macron has emerged as a leading voice in a renewed European initiative to push for Palestinian statehood, joining forces with other influential powers such as the United Kingdom and Germany. The move comes amid mounting international concern over the deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where aid agencies have warned of famine and mass displacement following months of intensified conflict.

France’s formal recognition of Palestine, expected to be declared in September at the UN, marks a significant shift in European positioning on the long-standing Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The announcement has triggered calls within the UK Parliament for Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to follow suit. More than 220 MPs have urged his government to back France’s stance.

However, such a decision risks straining relations with Trump, whose influence over American foreign policy remains strong, particularly as he gears up for a possible return to the White House.

In a statement, UK Technology Secretary Peter Kyle acknowledged the Labour government’s support for a two-state solution but stressed the need for conditions that allow sustainable peace. “We want Palestinian statehood, we desire it,” he said. “But right now, today, we’ve got to focus on what will ease the suffering – and it is extreme, unwarranted suffering in Gaza.”

Further complicating diplomatic efforts, Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, confirmed that ceasefire negotiations held in Rome had broken down. The talks, which involved key regional players and humanitarian agencies, were abandoned amid warnings of a looming famine and worsening access to aid in Gaza.

Macron’s bold move, while welcomed by pro-Palestinian advocates, has drawn criticism from some quarters. In online commentary, critics accused France of “siding with terrorists,” and warned that the recognition could inflame tensions rather than resolve them.

As diplomatic divisions widen between the U.S. and its European allies, the future of Middle East peace efforts remains uncertain, with Gaza continuing to bear the brunt of political stalemates and failed negotiations.

