Trump recommends setting 50% tariff on EU goods

WASHINGTON, – Tariffs at the rate of 50% are recommended to be introduced against the European Union since June 1 due to difficulties in trade talks, US President Donald Trump said on the Truth Social.

“Our discussions with them are going nowhere! Therefore, I am recommending a straight 50% Tariff on the European Union, starting on June 1, 2025,” he wrote.

The European companies will not need to pay any duties if they manufacture their products in the US, Trum noted at the same time.

Trade barriers, the value-added tax, corporate penalties, non-monetary barriers and other steps from the side of the European Union “have led to a trade deficit with the US of more than $250,000,000 a year, a number which is totally unacceptable,” the US leader stressed.

