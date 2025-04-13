Trump questions attending G20 summit in South Africa amid claims of ‘white genocide’

Spread the love

THE embattled US president Donald Trump is once again stirring the pot by spreading disinformation about South Africa to the whole world through his social media network, Truth Social.

In this latest barrage of attacks, published on Saturday, Trump asked how he could come to the country for the G20 summit with genocide against white people occurring as well as unlawful land grabs.

“How could we be expected to go to South Africa for the very important G20 Meeting when land confiscation and genocide is the primary topic of conversation?” asked the convicted felon.

“They are taking the land of white farmers and then killing them and their families. The media refuses to report on this. The United States has held back all contributions to South Africa. Is this where we want to be for the G20? I don’t think so!”

This comes after a Bill was tabled in Congress outlining the Asylum for Farmers and Refugees in Crisis and Necessary Emigration Resettlement (Africaner) Bill. It was introduced by Republican Congressman Troy Nehls and will give Priority-2 refugee status to Afrikaners.

“The Afrikaner population in South Africa has been experiencing unjust racial discrimination, and the situation continues to get worse by the day. President Trump is right. How Afrikaners are being treated is a massive human rights violation. My bill will offer Afrikaners a pathway to the United States to flee the persecution they’ve lived through initiated by their own government,” said Nehls.

Trump has continuously insisted that “very bad things” are taking place in South Africa. However, the DA leader John Steenhuisen, who is also Minister of Agriculture, said the situation on the ground in South Africa is different from what Trump believes, denying there was a white genocide in South Africa.

“Well, I think that certainly what is happening in South Africa does not (have) resemblance to what Mr Trump may think is happening. Let me be clear, there is no widespread expropriation of property in South Africa, there is no genocide in South Africa,” he said.

However, an Afrikaans couple went viral for sharing their plight and asking Trump for help.

“The situation in South Africa is becoming increasingly dire and we fear for our safety and our family’s. Since the end of apartheid in 1994, South Africa has faced numerous political challenges. The government has struggled to maintain stability and the country has experienced significant political dangers,” the couple said in the clip posted on TikTok.

They went on to list these challenges as corruption, mismanagement and ineffective governance.

