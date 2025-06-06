Trump-Musk Feud Reaches Point of No Return as White House Rejects Reconciliation

Spread the love

WASHINGTON – The bitter war of words between former President Donald Trump and tech billionaire Elon Musk escalated dramatically this week, with senior administration officials confirming that Trump has categorically ruled out any reconciliation with the Tesla CEO following their explosive social media confrontation.

The conflict reached its boiling point when Trump threatened to cancel all federal contracts held by Musk’s companies—including SpaceX’s multi-billion dollar NASA agreements and Tesla’s defense contracts—in response to Musk’s incendiary claim that Trump maintained a close association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The Tesla and X platform owner fired back with a tweet stating: “When your ‘law and order’ president vacations seven times with a registered pedophile, maybe government contracts shouldn’t be his first threat.”

White House Deputy Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt made the administration’s position clear, telling reporters: “There will be no make-up call. The President believes American taxpayers should not be subsidizing billionaires who traffic in malicious conspiracy theories about their Commander-in-Chief.”

This very public rupture marks the culmination of months of deteriorating relations between the two powerful figures. What began as policy disagreements over social media regulation and business practices has now devolved into personal attacks with potentially significant financial and legal consequences.

The immediate market reaction was severe, with Tesla shares plunging 4.3% in after-hours trading following Trump’s contract threat. Meanwhile, sources within SpaceX indicate emergency meetings were convened to assess potential impacts to the company’s lucrative Starlink military contracts.

Legal experts caution that while presidents enjoy broad authority over government contracts, any action perceived as retaliatory against a specific individual could face legal challenges under the Procurement Integrity Act. George Washington University law professor Jessica Tillipman noted, “This would represent an unprecedented test of procurement law boundaries in the social media age.”

With Trump commanding a Truth Social platform of 12 million followers and Musk presiding over X’s 550 million users, this high-profile feud shows no signs of abating. Senior administration officials hint that an executive order reviewing all federal contracts held by Musk-affiliated companies may be imminent, setting the stage for a prolonged battle between two of America’s most influential figures.

The escalating conflict raises serious questions about the intersection of personal vendettas, government contracting, and free speech in the digital age—with billions of dollars in government business and the reputations of both men hanging in the balance.

This story is developing…