Trump may meet with Putin in Saudi Arabia in May

WASHINGTON,- US President Donald Trump said that he would think about a potential meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Saudi Arabia during his visit to the kingdom in mid-May.

Reporters asked the US leader if he intended to meet with his Russian counterpart during his planned trip. “I don’t know, we have to think about it. <…> I have not thought about it,” Trump replied.

“We’ll be leaving for Saudi Arabia pretty soon,” the US leader added.

Earlier, US State Department Spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said that communication between the leaders of Russia and the United States is necessary in the issue of resolving the Ukrainian crisis. Putin and Trump held a telephone conversation on March 18, during which they discussed a 30-day ceasefire in the Ukrainian conflict, conditions for preventing escalation and a number of international issues. The Russian leader agreed with Trump’s proposal that the parties to the conflict in Ukraine mutually refrain from attacks on energy infrastructure facilities.

Trump has previously admitted that he may hold a meeting with the Russian leader after his trip to the Middle East, during which he will visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates between May 13 and 16.

