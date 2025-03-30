Trump Hints at Third Term, Suggests ‘Methods’ to Bypass Constitution

Spread the love

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Former U.S. President Donald Trump has once again ignited controversy by suggesting he could seek a third term in office, hinting at unspecified “methods” to bypass the constitutional two-term limit.

According to a report by NBC News, Trump made the remarks during a Sunday phone call with the network, stating, “I’m not joking,” when questioned about his intentions. While the 22nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution explicitly bars any president from serving more than two terms, Trump appeared to suggest there are ways around this restriction.

“There are things we can do. You’ll see,” Trump reportedly told NBC, without elaborating further. His comments have since sparked a wave of speculation and concern among political analysts and legal experts.

Trump’s remarks have drawn sharp criticism from constitutional scholars, who argue that any attempt to extend his presidency beyond two terms would be unconstitutional and face significant legal hurdles.

“This is not just rhetoric—it’s a direct challenge to the fundamental democratic principles of the U.S. Constitution,” said Professor Richard Hasen, a legal scholar at UCLA. “There is no legal or political precedent for a third term, and any effort to pursue one would be met with fierce opposition.”

Democrats swiftly condemned Trump’s statement, with Senator Elizabeth Warren calling it “an authoritarian fantasy” and urging Americans to take his words seriously. Meanwhile, some Republican figures have downplayed the comments, suggesting Trump was merely attempting to provoke the media.

This is not the first time Trump has floated the idea of staying in power beyond the traditional two-term limit. During his presidency, he frequently joked about extending his rule, once even sharing a video meme that depicted him serving indefinitely.

In 2020, he told a rally crowd, “Maybe we’ll have to go for an extra term,” framing it as compensation for what he called unfair treatment during his first four years. Critics argue that while these remarks may be designed to energize his base, they also fuel concerns about his willingness to respect democratic norms.

