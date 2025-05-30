Trump Hints at Ongoing Role for Elon Musk in His Administration

WASHINGTON — Former U.S. President Donald Trump has indicated that billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk will continue to play an active role in his administration, despite speculation that Musk may be stepping back. Speaking at a press conference this week, Trump reassured reporters that the Tesla and SpaceX CEO would remain involved in a variety of capacities.

“Many of the DOGE people, Elon, are staying behind too, so they’re not leaving — and Elon’s really not leaving,” Trump said. “He’s going to be back and forth. I think he’s going to be doing a lot of things.”

Trump did not specify what Musk’s future role would entail, but his remarks suggest that the tech mogul could serve as an informal advisor or hold an influential position within a potential second Trump administration. The comments come amid growing interest in how a Trump 2025 cabinet or advisory team might take shape, particularly in areas of technology, energy, and space policy — all sectors where Musk’s companies are heavily involved.

A Complicated Alliance

The relationship between Trump and Musk has evolved over the years. While they have occasionally clashed — most notably over issues such as COVID-19 policies and social media regulation — they have also found common ground on economic innovation, deregulation, and the future of American manufacturing and space exploration.

Musk has become an increasingly influential figure in conservative circles, particularly following his acquisition of the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), where he has championed “free speech” and criticised what he sees as liberal censorship. Trump, who is known for favouring loyal allies, appears to view Musk as a strategic asset who can bridge gaps between Silicon Valley and the populist right.

The Politics of Power and Technology

With the 2024 U.S. presidential election drawing nearer and Trump maintaining a dominant position in the Republican Party, any indication of his potential cabinet or close advisors is closely scrutinised. Musk’s possible continued involvement signals an embrace of tech-driven governance, potentially aimed at boosting American competitiveness in artificial intelligence, space innovation, and electric mobility.

Trump’s remarks also point to the evolving role of non-traditional political actors in modern governance. Musk, though not formally part of the administration, has frequently used his platforms to shape public debate, regulatory policy, and economic discourse — and Trump appears keen to keep that influence within reach.

International Implications

Musk’s continued proximity to political power raises questions globally as well. With SpaceX’s role in defence and satellite infrastructure (notably the Starlink network), Tesla’s influence on global energy markets, and X’s position in public communication, Musk’s actions often carry significant geopolitical weight. A continued alliance with a Trump administration could shift international dynamics, especially on issues like climate change policy, cybersecurity, and tech regulation.

As Trump put it, “He’s going to be doing a lot of things.”

While it remains unclear what formal or informal roles Musk may assume, one thing is certain: the partnership between one of the world’s most powerful political figures and one of its most disruptive entrepreneurs is far from over.