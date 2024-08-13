Trump Expresses Hope for Renewed Ties with Putin if Elected U.S. President

Spread the love

NEW YORK – Former U.S. President and current Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump expressed optimism about restoring positive relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin if he secures victory in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

In a recent interview with tech billionaire Elon Musk, broadcast on the social media platform X, Trump reflected on his past interactions with Putin.

“I got along with Putin very well, and he respected me,” Trump stated, adding that he hopes to rekindle their rapport if he returns to the White House.

Trump also asserted that the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip would have been avoided had he remained in office, claiming that his leadership would have prevented these crises.

As the U.S. presidential election approaches on November 5, the political landscape has seen significant shifts. Incumbent President Joe Biden, initially expected to represent the Democratic Party, announced on July 21 that he would not seek re-election.

This decision followed mounting pressure from within his party after a disappointing performance in a June debate against Trump. Biden has since endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his successor in the race.

Meanwhile, at the Republican National Convention held earlier in July, Trump was officially nominated as the GOP candidate for president, with Ohio Senator James David Vance selected as his running mate for vice president.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...