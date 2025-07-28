Trump ‘disappointed’ in Putin, cuts ceasefire deadline

US President Donald Trump said Monday he will set a new deadline of “10 or 12 days” for Russian President Vladimir Putin to bring an end to the war in Ukraine.

“I’m disappointed in President Putin,” Trump told reporters as he met UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at his luxury golf course in Turnberry, Scotland.

“I’m going to make a new deadline of about 10 or 12 days from today. There’s no reason in waiting, we just don’t see any progress being made,” he added.

Before returning to the White House in January, Trump had vowed to end the conflict within 24 hours, though he never revealed how.

Trump set the 50-day deadline for Putin earlier this month after repeatedly airing frustration with his opposite number in Moscow for continuing attacks on Ukraine.

The US president has threatened new sanctions on Russia and buyers of its exports unless a peace deal is reached.

Trump has also aired frustration with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. None more so than when the pair had an acrimonious meeting at the White House in February when, in full view of the media, the US president earned praise from Russian officials for confronting his Ukrainian counterpart, and later declaring Zelenskyy was “not ready for peace.”

Once again on Monday, Trump talked up his tough stance on the Russian president, but he has not always followed up on his promises regarding Putin.

“We thought we had that settled numerous times, and then President Putin goes out and starts launching rockets into some city like Kyiv and kills a lot of people in a nursing home or whatever,” Trump said. “And I say that’s not the way to do it.”

Ukraine on Monday praised Trump for saying he would cut the 50-day deadline. “Thanks to President Trump for standing firm and delivering a clear message of peace through strength,” Ukrainian presidential aide Andriy Yermak said on social media, adding: “When America leads with strength, others think twice.”

Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, an escalation of a conflict that began with Moscow’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Last week, the Ukrainian and Russian delegations concluded negotiations in Istanbul by agreeing to carry out another prisoner exchange, but there was nothing that resembled a move towards peace.