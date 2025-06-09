Trump Denies Drug Allegations Against Elon Musk, Praises Tech Mogul

Spread the love

WASHINGTON D.C. — Former U.S. President Donald Trump has dismissed resurfacing allegations that billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is using drugs, calling the rumours baseless and offering a surprising note of goodwill toward the Tesla and SpaceX CEO.

“You can tell immediately that someone is a massive liar if they’re claiming I’m on drugs,” Musk posted on X (formerly Twitter). “I am one of the most photographed people on Earth and am in meetings with a wide array of people 7 days a week!”

Musk also noted that he had been subjected to random drug testing for approximately three years following a widely publicised appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast, where he was seen taking a brief puff of marijuana. “Not the slightest trace of drugs or alcohol was found,” he added, dismissing long-standing speculation about his sobriety.

Speaking to reporters, Trump commented on the controversy, stating, “We had a good relationship and I just wish him well—very well actually.”

The remarks come amid renewed media attention on high-profile tech leaders and their influence on U.S. policy, particularly with the 2024 presidential election campaign season intensifying. Musk, who has increasingly positioned himself as a vocal commentator on global affairs, has repeatedly denied any substance abuse allegations, insisting his demanding schedule leaves no room for such behaviour.

While their relationship has seen ups and downs in the past, Trump’s conciliatory tone has sparked speculation over possible alignment or détente between the two high-profile figures.