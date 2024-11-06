Trump declares ‘magnificent’ victory, calls himself 47th US president

Spread the love

NEW YORK,- Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump has declared a political victory, calling himself the next President of the United States.

“I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honor of being elected your 47th president,” he told the crowd of his supporters at his Mar-o-Lago estate in Florida. Trump added that he had won a “magnificent victory for the American people.”

Fox News and the Hill projected Trump as the winner in the November 5 election. He ran for president as the Republican candidate, with US Vice President Kamala Harris representing the Democratic Party. Trump served as the 45th US president from 2017 to 2021, losing to Joe Biden in the 2020 election. Harris has served as vice president since January 2021.

