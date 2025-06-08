Trump admits Musk’s ‘craziness’ may be due to alleged drug use — newspaper

Spread the love

NEW YORK,- US President Donald Trump does not rule out that American businessman Elon Musk decided to enter into a conflict with him while under the influence of drugs, The New York Times reported, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, the US leader called Musk’s behavior “crazy” and “linked to his drug use” in a conversation with his aides. Trump had previously stated that he was not concerned about the press reports on Musk’s drug use.

According to The New York Times, Musk actively used drugs during Trump’s election campaign. The newspaper’s sources said that the businessman regularly took ketamine, ecstasy, and psychedelic mushrooms.

The newspaper pointed out that its sources did not say whether Musk continued to use illegal substances while overseeing the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).