Tito Mboweni says Ramaphosa’s regime drifting into no man’s land

Tito Mboweni is no longer South Africa’s finance minister as he was replaced by Enoch Godongwana.

President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed on Thursday night he had accepted a “long-standing request” from Mboweni to be removed from his post.

In a Tweet on no confidence to the Ramaphosa leadership, Mboweni said, “Politics “ebbs and flows”. One needs a sense of the “political standard deviation”. Where are things going which accord with your own ethics, values and “beliefs”. Sometimes, the ship might be sailing in the wrong direction. Jump before you are pushed but don’t drown!”