Time names US President-elect Donald Trump person of the year

NEW YORK, – Time magazine named US President-elect Donald Trump its Person of the Year.

“Donald Trump is Time’s Person of the Year,” the magazine said on X.

In an article that explains the choice, the magazine said, “Since he began running for president in 2015, perhaps no single individual has played a larger role in changing the course of politics and history than Trump.”

“On the cusp of his second presidency, all of us – from his most fanatical supporters to his most fervent critics – are living in the Age of Trump,” the article said. “Trump is once again at the center of the world, and in as strong a position as he has ever been.”

By claiming Time’s Person of the Year title, Trump left behind such other contenders as billionaire Elon Musk, Vice President Kamala Harris, the Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Meta Corporation (banned in Russia as an extremist organization).

Since 1927, Time has announced the person of the outgoing year in the December issue and placed his picture on the cover. There are no specific criteria for the selection. It is believed that the title is given to the person who had the greatest impact on society during the year, regardless of whether the influence was positive or negative. The Person of the Year is chosen by the editorial board after candidates are shortlisted and debated, with the magazine’s staff weighing in. Originally named Man of the Year, the title was changed to Person of the Year in 1999.

