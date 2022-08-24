Tigray as fighting resumes in north Ethiopia

The Ethiopian military claimed on Wednesday to have shot down a plane carrying weapons to the rebellious Tigray region in the country’s north.

“The plane was shot down over North Humera while crossing Ethiopian airspace from Sudan,” said the Head of Joint Operations Division at the Ethiopian National Defense Forces, Major General Tesfaye Ayalew.

The military official said that the Ethiopian Air Force downed the plane around 10.00 pm local time but didn’t give further details.

“The Ethiopian Defense Forces are vigilant to guard their country against any enemies terrorist trying to undermine Ethiopia’s sovereignty,” Maj-Gen Tesfaye said.

Earlier, Redwan Hussein, the security adviser to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, said that the plane was shot at in the Tigrayan capital, Mekelle, while it was unloading weapons.

But Redwan’s assertion now contradicts the army’s statement.

