Thousands turn out for inauguration of Botswana’s new president, who calls for unity

GABORONE, Botswana.— Thousands of people from around Botswana attended the inauguration Friday of their country’s new president, Duma Boko, who called for unity after an election that brought an end to the former ruling party’s 58 years in power.

His Umbrella for Democratic Change, a coalition of Botswana National Front and the Alliance for Progressives won 36 parliamentary seats and denied former president Mokgweetsi Masisi a second term.

Boko took his oath in front of thousands of citizens and delegates in the capital Gaborone on Friday after arriving in an open top vehicle accompanied by flag-carrying soldiers on white horses.

Addressing the nation in his first official speech as president, Boko encouraged those in attendance to give his predecessor — who was often subjected to jeers — some love and praised his willingness to concede power without incident.

He described the change of government in Botswana as a historic moment and stressed the need to avoid squabbles and personal rifts.

“This is indeed a historic moment most humbling and most sobering. It is one of the rarest moments that can only be acknowledged in retrospect,” he said.

He expressed his love for his country and the appreciation they had shown him in electing him to the country’s highest office.

“It gives me great pleasure when I look at you and you look back at me and say that’s my boy. You say so because you raised the boy. You love the boy. You know and understand that this boy loves you,” said Boko in a colorful inauguration speech fueled by optimism but thin on details of his party’s plans for national development.

During the campaign, his party promised to fight corruption and introduce a minimum wage of 4,000 Pula ($302) per month, unemployment allowance and to increase old age benefits and build new enterprises.

A recent Afrobarometer survey shows that unemployment is the most pressing concern for citizens, far surpassing other issues such as health, crime, poverty, education and corruption.

Official statistics show that unemployment has increased to 27.6% in 2024 from 25.9% in 2023.

“We want the government to create jobs and make better use of public funds,” said Onkutule Ntwayagae, a self-employed 42-year-old from the village of Mahalapye, attended the inauguration. Ntwayagae said he was expecting a change and an improvement in the livelihood of ordinary people.

Diamonds account for 80% of Botswana’s exports but the global downturn in demand for mined diamonds has affected the revenues of Debswana, the mining company the government owns with mining conglomerate De Beers, each with a 50% share.

There have been calls for Botswana to have increased ownership and to benefit more from the arrangement.

“If he is able to renegotiate the deal with De Beers it would create jobs. Debswana is our main cash cow and if it is experiencing difficulty we have serious problems.” Ntwayagae said.

Some Batswana believed that they would never witness a peaceful transfer of power to opposition.

“It means a lot for me because I never thought this day would come. We have seen the opposition fighting for power for so long. I am happy to have been able to witness this historic moment”, said Gosego Moleele, a teacher from Jwaneng.

Former president Ian Khama, South African deputy president Paul Mashatile and South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema were among the dignitaries attending the inauguration.

Source: AP

