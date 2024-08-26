They took advantage of Zuma’s kindness during his tenure as president – Dr Naledi Pandor

Spread the love

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – Former South Africa government Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Dr. Naledi Pandor recently shared insights from her extensive political career in a candid conversation on Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh’s podcast, SNWX.

Reflecting on her time in government, Pandor discussed what it was like to serve under former President Jacob Zuma, offering a nuanced view of his leadership.

Pandor described Zuma as “a lovely person,” highlighting his kindness and approachable nature. “President Zuma was a lovely person, you know… He is very kind and engaging,” she said. Despite criticisms of his leadership, particularly regarding his attention to detail, Pandor noted that Zuma was surprisingly well-read.

“For someone whom they said did not complete primary school, he was a reader, and I was often surprised,” she remarked. However, she also acknowledged that his accommodating demeanor might have allowed others to take advantage of him.

Throughout the podcast, Pandor emphasized her positive working relationship with Zuma, noting his willingness to address issues brought to him by his ministers. “You could talk to him if you had a problem, and he would help to address it,” she added.

Pandor’s political journey was deeply influenced by her family’s involvement in the anti-apartheid struggle, with her father serving as her greatest inspiration. During Zuma’s presidency, she held several key ministerial roles, including a challenging stint as the Minister of Home Affairs.

Recalling her appointment to Home Affairs, Pandor shared her initial shock: “When he (Zuma) called me to his office and told me, I was like, what? Home Affairs? Me? And I was right to be horrified. It was difficult.”

She revealed that corruption within the department was rampant, with public servants involved in selling official documents such as visas and IDs. “Corruption was the worst. Home Affairs gave me grey hair,” Pandor admitted.

Through her reflections, Pandor provided a rare glimpse into the complexities of leadership under Zuma’s presidency and the challenges she faced in her various ministerial roles.

Source: IOL

