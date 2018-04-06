These are the prominent Russian businessman on new U.S. sanctions list

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The United States imposed sanctions on Friday against Russian businessmen, companies and government officials.

Below are the names of the most prominent businessmen targeted along with their main assets/connections and extracts from the U.S. Treasury statement.

DESIGNATED RUSSIAN OLIGARCHS

OLEG DERIPASKA, main owner of En+, co-owner of Rusal and Norilsk Nickel

Deripaska is ranked by Forbes magazine as Russia’s 19th richest businessman with a net worth of $6.7 billion. Deripaska holds regular meetings with Putin, invested heavily in Russia’s 2014 Sochi winter Olympics, and has said his own interests are indivisible from the state’s.

En+ has a 48 percent stake in Rusal, one of the world’s largest aluminium producers. Rusal is listed in Hong Kong and counts Glencore among its shareholders.

Rusal has assets in Italy, Ireland, Sweden, as well as Nigeria, Guyana, Guinea, and a stake in Australian QAL, the world’s top alumina refinery. Over 10 percent of Rusal’s total sales go to the United States.

FROM U.S.TREASURY STATEMENT:

“Oleg Deripaska is being designated… for having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, a senior official of the Government of the Russian Federation, as well as… for operating in the energy sector of the Russian Federation economy.”

VIKTOR VEKSELBERG, key owner of Renova holding group

Forbes magazine ranks Vekselberg as Russia’s 9th richest businessman with a net worth of $14.4 billion. He is famous for bringing back a collection of Faberge eggs to Russia.

Apart from Russia, Renova has assets in the United States and Europe, of which the most notable are stakes in the Swiss companies Sulzer, Schmolz+Bickenbach and Oerlikon. They are not under sanctions.

Vekselberg and his partners also have a stake in Rusal (0486.HK), which supplies aluminium to the United States and other countries.

FROM U.S. TREASURY STATEMENT:

“Viktor Vekselberg is being designated for operating in the energy sector of the Russian Federation economy. Vekselberg is the founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Renova Group.”

KIRILL SHAMALOV, minority shareholder with petrochemical company Sibur

FILE PHOTO: Kirill Shamalov in Moscow, Russia, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Shamalov married Putin’s youngest daughter Katerina in February 2013, multiple sources who were at the wedding told Reuters. After the marriage, he swiftly grew his wealth through investments in Russia’s biggest petro-chemical company Sibur. Unconfirmed media reports say Shamalov and Putin’s daughter have since split.

Forbes magazine says Shamalov is Russia’s 72nd richest businessman with a net worth of $1.4 billion. Shamalov now owns 3.9 pct in Sibur. Gennady Timchenko, a close associate of President Vladimir Putin, holds a stake in the company as well. Sibur is not under sanctions.

FROM U.S. TREASURY STATEMENT:

“Kirill Shamalov is being designated for operating in the energy sector of the Russian Federation economy. Shamalov married Putin’s daughter Katerina Tikhonova in February 2013 and his fortunes drastically improved following the marriage.”

ANDREI SKOCH, a deputy in the Russian State Duma, the lower house of parliament

Forbes magazine says Skoch is Russia’s 23rd wealthiest businessman with a net worth of $4.9 billion. Skoch’s father, Vladimir, owns a stake in USM holding. Businessman Alisher Usmanov is a key shareholder in USM. Neither Usmanov nor USM are under sanctions.

Via USM, Skoch’s father co-owns Metalloinvest, Russia’s largest and the world’s second-largest mining company by the size of iron ore reserves, with units in Ireland, Switzerland and Guinea.

USM also has stakes in Megafon, Russia’s second largest mobile operator, in MAIL.RU Group, one of Russia’s largest internet companies, and in Russian social networks VKontakte and Odnoklassniki.

USM also has stakes in Alibaba, JD.com, Xiaomi, Uber, Spotify, Airbnb, Zalando, Flipkart, Ola Cabs, Didi Chuxing, ZocDoc and Klarna.

FROM U.S. TREASURY STATEMENT:

“Andrei Skoch is being designated for being an official of the Government of the Russian Federation. Skoch is a deputy of the Russian Federation’s State Duma.”

SULEIMAN KERIMOV, member of the Russian upper house of parliament

Kerimov is ranked by Forbes magazine as Russia’s 20th wealthiest businessman, with a net worth of $6.4 billion. Embroiled in a tax fraud investigation in France, the Kremlin has said it will do all it can to help him.

Polyus, Russia’s largest gold producer (PLZL.MM), is controlled by Kerimov’s family. Polyus is not under sanctions.

FROM U.S. TREASURY STATEMENT:

“Suleiman Kerimov is being designated for being an official of the Government of the Russian Federation. Kerimov is a member of the Russian Federation Council.”

VLADIMIR BOGDANOV, chief executive of oil company Surgutneftegaz

Vladimir Bogdanov, shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) during a ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Forbes magazine puts Bogdanov’s net worth at $1.8 billion, making him Russia’s 53rd wealthiest businessman.

Surgutneftegaz is already under sanctions.

FROM U.S. TREASURY STATEMENT:

“Vladimir Bogdanov is being designated for operating in the energy sector of the Russian Federation economy. Bogdanov is the Director General and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Surgutneftegaz, a vertically integrated oil company operating in Russia.”

IGOR ROTENBERG, son of Arkady Rotenberg, Putin’s former judo partner

Forbes magazine says Igor Rotenberg is Russia’s 93rd richest businessman and worth $1.1 billion.

Arkady Rotenberg and his brother Boris Rotenberg are already under sanctions due to their close connections to Putin whom they have known since they practised judo together in St Petersburg in Putin’s younger days. Arkady Rotenburg is now overseeing the construction of a bridge Putin has championed to Russia-annexed Crimea.

FROM U.S. TREASURY STATEMENT:

“Igor Rotenberg is being designated for operating in the energy sector of the Russian Federation economy. Rotenberg acquired significant assets from his father, Arkady Rotenberg, after OFAC designated the latter in March 2014. Specifically Arkady Rotenberg sold Igor Rotenberg 79 percent of the Russian oil and gas drilling company Gazprom Burenie.”